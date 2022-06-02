GAM Holding AG Sells 7,011 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,106,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,695,000 after purchasing an additional 712,191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,783,000 after purchasing an additional 218,252 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 308,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,123. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

