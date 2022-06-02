Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $23,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Garmin by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.68. 9,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average is $120.76. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $96.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.