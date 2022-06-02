Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Gartner posted earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $9.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Shares of IT traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.54. 490,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.62. Gartner has a 1 year low of $228.20 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,678. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

