Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Separately, Societe Generale increased their target price on Gaztransport & Technigaz from €96.00 ($103.23) to €106.00 ($113.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

