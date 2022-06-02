GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Position Trimmed by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 243.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in GDS by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 658,515 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $30,383,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 67,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.09. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

GDS Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.