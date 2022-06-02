General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 0.4% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.
Shares of GE opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
