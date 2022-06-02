Gillson Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Gillson Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $8,453,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100,405 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

