Gillson Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTOCU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 14.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 183,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $196,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Digital Transformation Opportunities stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.