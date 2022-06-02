Gillson Capital LP Invests $4.23 Million in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 24,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in First American Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,739,000 after acquiring an additional 68,969 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $81.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

