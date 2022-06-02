Gillson Capital LP Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.08% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 82.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 136.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 23.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of MTH opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $500,429.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.