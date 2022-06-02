Gillson Capital LP Sells 3,315 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Gillson Capital LP cut its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFIVU. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 413,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

