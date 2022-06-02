Gillson Capital LP Sells 5,104 Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Gillson Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLRMU. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,837,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 21.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

