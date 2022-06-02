Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Gladstone Investment worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $505.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on GAIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

