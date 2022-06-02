Glantus (LON:GLAN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

GLAN opened at GBX 54 ($0.68) on Monday. Glantus has a 1-year low of GBX 53 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.24).

About Glantus (Get Rating)

Glantus Holdings plc provides accounts payable automation and analytics solutions worldwide. It offers Active AP Discovery, Intelligent AP Automation, Advanced AP Analytics, Glantus Data Platform, Invoice Processing, Statement Reconciliation solutions for sales, account management, project delivery, and customer support.

