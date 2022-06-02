Glazer Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 70,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHNAU. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000.

NASDAQ:VHNAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

