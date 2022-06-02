Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 141,403 Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPACU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:BPACU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

