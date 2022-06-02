Glazer Capital LLC Invests $654,000 in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the third quarter worth $650,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

EUCR opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

