Glazer Capital LLC Invests $866,000 in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBNU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

