Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGIIU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.