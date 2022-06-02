Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 113,985 Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) by 2,222.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,985 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,388,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

FLAC stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.