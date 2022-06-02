Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFACU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AFACU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

