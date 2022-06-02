Glazer Capital LLC Sells 224,410 Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,410 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Alpha Capital Acquisition worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 354,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 304,015 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,874,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 873,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 157,932 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.