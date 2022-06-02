Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Up 25.5% in May

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Shares of GPN opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $197.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

