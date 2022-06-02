Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth $163,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

