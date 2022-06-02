Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EBIZ stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000.

