Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 3,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 42,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 38.66% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

