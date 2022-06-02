GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.81.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Shares of GFS traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,451. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $332,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.