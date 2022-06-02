Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 11.6% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 217,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,257,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

