Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.31.

Shares of GMED traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 in the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,144 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 517,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

