Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,799 shares of company stock valued at $37,780,311. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

KO opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $273.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

