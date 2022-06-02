Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 4,515 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,864,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

General Electric stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

