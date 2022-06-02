Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $5.30 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after buying an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,979,000 after buying an additional 125,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after buying an additional 74,633 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,177,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.06.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $282.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.33 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

