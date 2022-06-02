Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Caterpillar stock opened at $217.57 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

