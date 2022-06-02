Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Invests $306,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VNQ stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

