Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 8,376 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

YUM stock opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average is $123.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.