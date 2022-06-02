GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GNCP opened at $0.00 on Thursday. GNCC Capital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

