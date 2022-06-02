Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Hits $398,621.55

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $398,621.55 and $269,129.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,923.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.69 or 0.25447171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00439510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031537 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

