Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $90.77 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

