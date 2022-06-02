Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,540 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

