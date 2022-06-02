Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,285 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 190.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.