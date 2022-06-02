Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 191.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

