Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 44,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $140.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

