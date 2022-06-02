Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 283 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.33.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,215 shares of company stock worth $3,640,491. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

