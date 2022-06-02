Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,638 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

