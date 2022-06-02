Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

