Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,214 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,564,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after acquiring an additional 896,940 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,460,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 545,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $13,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

