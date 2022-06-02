Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.08 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.