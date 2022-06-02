Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

