Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $537.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will post $537.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.80 million and the highest is $544.10 million. Graco reported sales of $507.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of GGG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,465. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. Graco has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Graco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Graco by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

