GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,510 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of GrafTech International worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,493 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after acquiring an additional 116,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after buying an additional 347,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,546 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,527.75% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

